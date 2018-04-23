Florida's Bryan looks to turn NFL potential into production

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, defensive lineman Taven Bryan works a defensive drill during Florida's Pro Day at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. NFL scouts and general managers believe Bryan is just getting started. That's why he's widely considered a first-round pick and a lock to be the first Florida player chosen when the three-day draft begins Thursday night. Star-Banner via AP, File Alan Youngblood