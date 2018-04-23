Germany wants to unite people hosting soccer's Euro 2024

FILE - In this March 26, 2018 file photo German chancellor Angela Merkel, center, German Football Federation head, Reinhard Grindel, left, and former soccer player Philipp Lahm, right, promote the European Soccer Championship 2024 in Berlin. Germany wants to host the 2024 European Championship and bring people closer together amid populist waves across the continent. Believing sports can be a positive force in political debate, German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel told The Associated Press on Monday April 23, 2018 “this is what a Euro can deliver.” dpa via AP, file Felix Zahn