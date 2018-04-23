Weekend Sports in Brief

LARRY NASSAR ABUSE
NEW YORK (AP) — Former USA Gymnastics national team coordinator Martha Karolyi says she feels for the sexual abuse victims of a former national team doctor serving decades in prison but added she doesn't feel she should be held responsible for his actions.
Karolyi told "Dateline NBC" in an episode that aired Sunday she "feels extremely bad" for the victims of Larry Nassar but downplayed the idea the atmosphere she created at the national team training center allowed Nassar's behavior to run unchecked.
Karolyi led the national team for 15 years before retiring after the 2016 Rio Olympics. She told Savannah Guthrie she did not turn a blind eye to Nassar's behavior and that the doctor conned her and husband Bela in much the same way he conned the parents and coaches of the athletes who Nassar abused.
Nassar spent nearly three decades at USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015 after complaints about his behavior. He continued to work at Michigan State University through the fall of 2016 before being hit with federal charges. Nassar is now serving up to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls and possessing child pornography.
BASEBALL
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants saw 21 pitches in an epic plate appearance against Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander Jaime Barria in the first inning Sunday, the most since records began in 1988.
The previous high of 20 pitches in a plate appearance since 1988 was when Houston's Ricky Gutierrez struck out against Cleveland's Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998, according to Retrosheet.
The left-handed Belt peppered the crowd with plenty of souvenirs by fouling off 11 straight pitches, including two long fouls down the right-field line, before lining out to right fielder Kole Calhoun.
Belt was greeted with high-fives when he returned to the dugout.
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar was in stable but critical condition Saturday, a day after suffering a brain hemorrhage while in the dugout during a game.
Farquhar passed out in the sixth inning Friday night after getting two outs against Houston. He was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs, and regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The White Sox announced that additional testing revealed the brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Farquhar was receiving treatment and being closely monitored in the neurosurgical ICU unit at Rush University Medical center.
Manager Rick Renteria met with players before Saturday's game against Houston and updated them on Farquhar's condition. Asked if the right-hander required surgery, Renteria said, "We'll see how they proceed and hopefully the outcome is a positive one."
The team said it will provide updates on Farquhar's health as appropriate, but requested privacy for the family.
BOXING
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's considering a posthumous pardon for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after the late Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of accompanying a white woman across state lines.
Trump announced Saturday on Twitter that the actor Sylvester Stallone, a friend of his, had called to bring Johnson's story to his attention.
"His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial," Trump wrote from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. "Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!"
Johnson is a legendary figure in boxing and crossed over into popular culture decades ago with biographies, dramas and documentaries following the civil rights era.
Most famously, his story was fictionalized for the play "The Great White Hope," starring James Earl Jones, which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for best play in 1969. A film version with Jones was released in 1970.
SOCCER
Hundreds of South African soccer fans disgruntled at the performance of their team rioted at a game on Saturday night. They assaulted at least one security guard on the field, attacked others with chairs, set parts of the stadium on fire and caused extensive damage.
They were shocking scenes in a country that has hosted the World Cup and prides itself on having the best-run soccer league in Africa.
Police said Sunday that two people had been arrested and more arrests were imminent following the mayhem at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the east coast city of Durban. It followed a 2-0 defeat for Kaizer Chiefs, arguably South Africa's biggest club, in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup competition.
Kaizer Chiefs fans were mainly responsible for the riot as they set fires in the stands, ripped up parts of the stadium, invaded the field and attacked security guards and others, including television camera operators. They used plastic chairs and debris from the damaged stadium to attack and beat the hopelessly outnumbered security officials.
