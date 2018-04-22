Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, center, receives treatments for an injury during the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday April 22, 2018.
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, center, receives treatments for an injury during the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday April 22, 2018. PA via AP Mark Kerton
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, center, receives treatments for an injury during the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday April 22, 2018. PA via AP Mark Kerton

Sports

Egypt midfielder Elneny injured playing for Arsenal

The Associated Press

April 22, 2018 01:44 PM

LONDON

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was carried off on a stretcher during Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham, less than two months before he is due to play at the World Cup with Egypt.

Elneny was treated on the pitch in north London after injuring an ankle in a challenge with Mark Noble just before halftime.

"It doesn't look too good," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. "He will have an X-ray. I don't know how bad it is."

Egypt has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and opens its Group A campaign on June 15 against Uruguay.

Arsenal will have more immediate concerns about Elneny's fitness with the first leg of its Europa League semifinal against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

  Comments  