Orlando City's Dom Dwyer, left, moves the ball past San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, lower right, to score a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. It was Dwyer's 100th career goal. John Raoux AP Photo

Orlando City wins 4th straight, beating Earthquakes 3-2

The Associated Press

April 21, 2018 09:59 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist and Orlando City held on to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night for its fourth win in a row.

Mueller chest-trapped a long arcing pass by Yoshimar Yotun from beyond midfield, beat a defender and, from the top-right corner of the 6-yard box, side-netted a rising shot to open the scoring in the second minute.

Sacha Kljestan added a goal in the 35th and Dominic Dwyer scored in the 69th minute to give Orlando City (4-2-1) a 3-0 lead. Mueller ran onto a long pass down the middle from Yotun and, as goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell charged, tapped it to Kljestan for the sliding empty-net finish from point-blank range. Justin Meram's through ball led Dwyer into the box where he sidestepped Tarbell near the spot and chipped it in to make it 3-0.

Florian Jungwirth scored in the 78th and 90th for San Jose (1-3-2). The Earthquakes are winless, including three losses, in their last five games.

