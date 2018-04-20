Braden River High football team sanctioned for illegal practices

The Manatee County School District released the disciplinary action regarding Braden River High's football program allegedly conducting illegal practices prior to the start of spring football, which begins Monday.
Between the school's self-reported investigation and a collaboration with the Florida High School Athletic Association, Braden River incurs the following sanctions:
Forfeiting spring football this season, which includes the May 18 game at Immokalee High; athletic director Matt Nesser and head coach Curt Bradley are required to attend an FHSAA compliance seminar for the next two years; find a suitable replacement opponent for Immokalee High or financial restitution; fined $1,600 and reprimanded; probation for the football program through the 2018-2019 school year.
"Braden River takes extreme pride in sportsmanship and running a high quality and compliant program," Nesser said in the press release. "We have already made changes to ensure oversights such as this do not happen in the future. We look forward to moving forward and preparing for the fall."
The press release states staff will not have further comment.
