Braden River High football team facing disciplinary charges

Braden River High's football program is facing disciplinary action for allegedly conducting illegal practices prior to the start of spring football workouts, which begin Monday.
The Florida High School Athletic Association and Manatee County School District are investigating the allegations.
Manatee County athletic director Jason Montgomery said a decision is likely to be announced Friday.
According to the state athletic association's football manual, Policy 18.2 explains spring practice is limited to 20 sessions, and that starts on the Monday of Week 44 of the FHSAA calendar or the last 20 days of the school year, whichever comes first.
This year, that date is Monday, April 23.
Messages seeking comment from Braden River athletic director Matt Nesser, head football coach Curt Bradley and the FHSAA were not immediately returned.
It is not known whether the potential violations would impact the Pirates' spring game, which is scheduled for May 18 at Immokalee High.
General practice violations, according to FHSAA Policy 18.1.4, can result in a minimum $250 penalty per occurrence and/or other sanctions.
A loophole to the limited 20 spring football practices is purchasing insurance and competing in a third-party organization such as a 7v7 association.
Comments