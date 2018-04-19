Futures uncertain at Borussia Dortmund ahead of crunch games

FILE - In this March 31, 2018 file photo, Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger sits on the bench prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany. Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger is yet to show that he is the man to oversee the side’s revitalization after another difficult season for the club. Matthias Schrader,file AP Photo