Wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies

FILE - In this April 22, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Memphis, Tenn. The absolute unwillingness to answer certain questions is part of the San Antonio Spurs' mystique. The Spurs just don't share much. So there is some unmistakable irony here that when it comes to the obviously fractured relationship between San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard, it's the Spurs who are the ones frustrated by the lack of answers. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo