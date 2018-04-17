Nagy, Bears trying to build foundation for future

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Bears are trying to build something bigger and better after finishing last in the NFC North four straight years. General manager Ryan Pace fired John Fox after three seasons and replaced him with Nagy, hoping a coach with an offensive background will get the most out of prized quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. There’s a building buzz for a team coming off a 5-11 season. But there’s also plenty of work to do, particularly for an offense learning a new system, and the job kicked into another gear with the start of a voluntary veteran minicamp. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo