Realmuto comes off DL, homers in season debut for Marlins

FILE - In this March 5, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros' Tony Kemp 18) beats the tag from Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto to score on an Alex Bregman base hit in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game in West Palm Beach, Fla. Realmuto has been activated from the disabled list to make his season debut, against the New York Yankees. Realmuto was behind the plate Tuesday night, April 17, for the last-place Marlins, batting fifth. He had been sidelined by a bruised back since March 11.