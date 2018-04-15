Sidney Crosby scores, Penguins beat Flyers 5-1

Pittsburgh Penguins', from left to right, Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist, Evgeni Malkin, Justin Schultz and Phil Kessel, gather to celebrate Schultz' power-play goal during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pa.. The Penguins won 5-1. Tom Mihalek AP Photo