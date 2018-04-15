Nadal wary of saying he's fully recovered from thigh injury

FILE - In this Sunday April 8, 2018 file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during a World Group quarterfinal Davis Cup tennis match between Spain and Germany at the bullring in Valencia, Spain. Rafael Nadal is wary of saying he’s fully recovered from a troublesome right thigh injury as he defends his Monte Carlo Masters title. The top-ranked Spaniard only recently returned to action at the Davis Cup, after a recurrence of the injury forced him out of the Mexico Open and then Masters tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami last month. Alberto Saiz, File AP Photo