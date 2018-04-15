NASCAR hopes to run Cup race at Bristol despite wet forecast

NASCAR is hoping the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be run on Sunday despite a wet forecast.
The race had been scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but driver introductions were pushed back about 25 minutes. NASCAR is attempting to dry the track after heavy morning rain subsided.
However, the forecast still calls for steady rain through Monday morning.
Kyle Busch has the pole and is looking for his second straight Cup Series victory.
Kurt Busch, who was expected to start alongside younger brother Kyle on the front row, will start at the back of the field after wrecking his primary car in practice Saturday.
Erik Jones has been strong all week in practice and is looking for his first career win in NASCAR's top series, while seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson looks to snap a 30-race win drought.
