Huddersfield Town's Thomas Ince, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Watford at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday April 14, 2018. PA via AP Dave Howarth

Ince grabs late winner for Huddersfield

The Associated Press

April 14, 2018 12:40 PM

HUDDERSFIELD, England

Tom Ince struck a last-gasp winner to snatch Huddersfield a 1-0 home victory against Watford and give its Premier League survival hopes a major boost on Saturday.

Second-half substitute Ince side-footed home in the 90th minute to clinch the Terriers their first win in six league games and move them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Huddersfield's sixth home win of the season lifted the team to 14th place, two points behind Watford, whose winless league run under Javier Gracia stretched to five games. The Hornets also remain winless on the road this season.

