Their headmaster is fighting cancer. Students at this Bradenton school will swim to help save her life

Saint Stephen's swim team is participating in the Swim Across America event, which raises money for cancer research, held Saturday, April 14, 2018, in St. Petersburg. They are honoring headmaster Dr. Jan Pullen, who had breast cancer surgery. Jason Dill