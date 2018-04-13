Their headmaster is fighting cancer. Students at this Bradenton school will swim to help save her life

Sheri Hart uses swimming to give back to her community.
So when Hart became the Saint Stephen's swimming coach last year, she asked headmaster Dr. Jan Pullen if her team could participate in October's Swim Across America event in Atlanta.
Pullen, who is an advocate for community service, green-lit the field trip that raises money and awareness for cancer research.
Those making the trip from the Bradenton private school swam in honor of Falcons lunchroom supervisor Tammy O'Dell and administrative assistant Sherry Clooney, who were battling cancer but lost their fights in the months following the event.
"We've always wanted our kids on our teams to give back and have that (community) service," Pullen said.
On Saturday, the Falcons will swim in honor of Pullen, who underwent a double mastectomy for breast cancer last week.
"It definitely caught me by surprise," Hart said.
Discovery
It was April 2017 and Pullen went for her annual doctor's visit. There was a potential problem, doctors told her, but nothing was certain.
Instead of waiting another year, Pullen was told to monitor what was happening and return in six months for another mammogram.
In November, Pullen found out she had breast cancer, specifically invasive ductal carcinoma.
"I encourage women to make sure they are going for their yearly mammograms," Pullen said.
The infected area was on the left breast, though she chose to get a double mastectomy.
"There was nothing in the right breast, but I felt that I just didn't want to worry every six, nine months I'd have to go get a new mammogram or a MRI mammogram or whatever," Pullen said.
Rallying
Hart was at an athletic department fundraiser in March when Pullen told her about having breast cancer.
After Pullen told the entire faculty, she told the students what was happening.
Hart's swim team already planned on swimming in April's Swim Across America event in St. Petersburg, but now it meant even more.
Pullen's life for the past 30 years has revolved around Saint Stephen's. A headmaster for the past 15 years, Pullen's three children attended Saint Stephen's and her two grandchildren currently attend the school.
"I've been here since pre-K, and so I've gotten to know her pretty well over the years," junior swimmer Caroline Kelly said. "She's always kind of been that shoulder to lean on whenever you need anything."
Hart said Pullen knows every student's name and their story, so it's no surprise the outpouring of support that came.
Pullen said she received 750 personalized cards from the students after her April 1 surgery.
"You never want cancer and it's been hard to swallow ... but it's easy to feel loved when you have that kind of support," said Pullen, who added she read every card.
Meanwhile, participation numbers for Saturday's event doubled following Pullen's announcement. Saint Stephen's went from having about eight people signed up and $2,000 raised to 20 register and $8,500 raised.
Depending on the event's location, the beneficiary is different. For Tampa Bay, the money raised goes to the Moffitt Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The open water swim takes place at St. Petersburg's North Shore Park from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
"I've invited some of my non-swimming friends to the event, because it is such a life-changing event," Kelly said. "I know it sounds kind of cliche, but it really is. It kind of puts things into perspective of how lucky we are to participate in a sport each and every day when there are those who aren't healthy enough to do so.
"And how it really is just a sport, and how we can use that to help others in their fight against cancer."
Added junior swimmer Graham Beckstein: "All the money is going to local cancer research centers."
For Pullen, she's recovering from the surgery and said she'll know more next week when her pathology test results come back, which will determine her next steps in her recovery.
Comments