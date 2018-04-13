Ohtani eager for more as Angels balance work for 2-way star

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, left, and Shohei Ohtani, right, watch the flight of his hit during batting practice before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani eagerly bounces into the cage when it's his turn in batting practice _ and then puts on an impressive show. The rookie two-way sensation is always ready to go, whether hitting or pitching for the Angels. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo