Patience finally pays off for big-game goalie Grubauer

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer 31) watches warmups before the start of NHL hockey game against the against the Ottawa Senators, in Washington. Grubauer did his thing all the way to the Ontario Hockey League title and the Memorial Cup. Last year, he did his thing to help Germany qualify for the Pyeongchang Olympics. This spring, he did his thing to earn the Capitals’ starting job going into the playoffs over 2016 Vezina Trophy winner and longtime No. 1 Braden Holtby.