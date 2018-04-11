Mets' Travis d'Arnaud tears elbow ligament, surgery possible

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is seen during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. d'Arnaud is on the disabled list for the fifth straight year, and the injury appears to be significant. New York said Wednesday, April 11, 2018, that d'Arnaud has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo