Add these big names to those coming to Bradenton-Sarasota for the Dick Vitale Gala

Dick Vitale's annual gala to raise money for pediatric cancer research is getting a Final Four treatment this year.
Vitale told the Bradenton Herald on Tuesday he secured confirmation from this year's NCAA men's basketball Final Four head coaches.
Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who recently won his second national title, is joining Michigan's John Beilein, Kansas' Bill Self and Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as attendees to the 13th annual Dick Vitale Gala benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research on May 11 at the Sarasota Ritz-Carlton.
"We'll be the only event in the country that all four Final Four coaches will be under the roof here in Sarasota-Bradenton," Vitale said.
To date, Vitale's gala has raised $21.5 million for pediatric cancer research. His goal this year is his biggest to date at $3.5 million, which would bring the total to $25 million.
"I believe it's going to happen," Vitale said. "It's going to be close, but I believe we're going to make it happen."
Vitale said the gala will honor Sarasota's Tony Colton, who died at age 16 in July after attending last year's event.
The event also is honoring Vitale's All-Courageous Team, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, longtime ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman, ESPN's Mike Greenberg, Florida State University men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh.
The All-Courageous Team is comprised of children beating cancer. Rowe and Berman are 2018 Spirit of Jimmy V award recipients.
Greenberg, Hamilton and Harbaugh are the gala's featured honored guests.
For tickets or more information, call 941-350-0580 or visit dickvitalegala.org.
