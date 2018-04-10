Dirty Work: Net-front guys play vital role in NHL playoffs

In this Feb. 24, 2018 photo, Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist 72) prepares for a face-off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. Hornqvist scored a career-high 29 times this season, most of them coming in the "dirty" area in front of the net. Hornqvist and other players who make their living in front of the net can be difference makers in the Stanley Cup playoffs, where grit is as valuable a commodity as grace.