This NFL star returned to Bradenton to host a celebrity basketball game. Several other standouts followed.

The 10th annual Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Celebrity Basketball Game was a rousing success.
It also was held inside the Hal Chasey Gymnasium at the State College of Florida for the first time.
The stands were so packed that it was standing-room only for fans piling into the Bradenton junior college gym.
There were Hometown Heroes playing in the game alongside other current or former NFL stars.
Past NFL greats such as Edgerrin James, who played at Immokalee High, the University of Miami and multiple NFL teams, was on hand in a non-playing capacity.
At the beginning of his NFL career, DRC, a Lakewood Ranch High alumnus, played with James in Arizona.
"When I was in Arizona, he took me under his wing," said Rodgers-Cromartie, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday. "So it was a no-brainer."
The DRC Foundation donated $20,000 to James' high school alma mater for the athletic program losing out on football games after Hurricane Irma ravaged the area.
On Saturday at SCF, DRC and his father, Stanley Cromartie, presented a $2,000 check at halftime of the celebrity basketball game to the Manatees' athletic department on behalf of the foundation.
The move, in addition to the $1,300 raised from concession sales, provided a successful night for SCF's athletic program.
"I tell people every NFL player, every baseball player has a few obligations," Stanley Cromartie said. "First obligation is to them and their family. Second is the community that they came from and third is the city they are playing their professional sport."
Prior to the game, the current and former NFL players in attendance signed autographs, with DRC, Peter Warrick and Brian Poole representing Manatee County in the first three seats of the line.
"I remember as a kid when Peter Warrick used to have (an event) at the Boys & Girls Club," Rodgers-Cromartie said. "I was like, 'Man, if I'm ever in a position, I want to do that.' Hopefully, when I done somebody can come in and just continue it. Because it's good for the city."
DRC is a free agent and said he's taking his time before deciding on where he'll play next. Warrick, who played at Southeast High and was a first-round NFL draft pick, is having his Florida State University jersey retired this fall.
Warrick told the Bradenton Herald the ceremony will occur as part of the Sept. 3 season opener against Virginia Tech, a game scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.
"How fitting," said Warrick, who won a national title with FSU over Virginia Tech in the 1999-2000 season.
Warrick and Poole, a Southeast High grad who is entering his third NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons, were some of the Hometown Heroes at the DRC celebrity basketball game on Saturday.
Here are this week's other Hometown Heroes:
Manatee All-Stars
On Friday at Lakewood Ranch High, the annual high school all-star basketball game between Manatee and Sarasota counties was held. And the swan song for Manatee County seniors was successful in both the girls and boys games.
Lakewood Ranch's India Searls had 15 points in the girls' victory, while Lakewood Ranch's Damien Gordon scored 22 points in nabbing MVP honors for the boys. Lakewood Ranch teammate Jack Kelley had 21 points in his final high school basketball game.
State weightlifting
Manatee High's Joshua Booker took second at last weekend's Florida High School Athletic Association boys weightlifting state championship at Panama City Beach Arnold High.
Competing in the Class 2A 219-pound division, Booker tied Navarre's Josh Carter with a 660-pound total but lost on the weigh-in tiebreaker. Booker weighed in at 219 pounds, while Carter was 217.2 pounds. The lighter lifter wins the tiebreaker.
Others who placed were Manatee's Brett Gerber (2A 238 pounds, fourth place, 640 total) and Palmetto's Nahum Guerrero (2A 169 pounds, fifth place, 575 total).
