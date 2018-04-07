Buck was right: Umpires say they missed call in O's-Yanks

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, left, argues with umpires about a call on a rundown involving New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in New York. While Showalter argued they were both out on the play, the umpires ruled Stanton out at home and Sanchez safe at third base. Julie Jacobson AP Photo