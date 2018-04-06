Brantley has 2-run hit in season debut as Indians top Royals

Michael Brantley singled home two runs in his first at-bat this season and Carlos Carrasco worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win in their chilly home opener over the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Brantley missed Cleveland's first six games while on the disabled list recovering from offseason ankle surgery. But just hours after being activated, the two-time All-Star delivered in the first inning against Danny Duffy (0-2), who allowed three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Carrasco (2-0) gave up two runs and five hits in six innings, and Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his second save to end a game that began witj a 41-degree temperature.
BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 3
DENVER (AP) — Brandon McCarthy (2-0) allowed three runs and five hits in six solid innings and delivered a two-run double that chased German Marquez (0-1) in the fifth of Colorado's home opener —at 27 degrees the second-coldest game in Coors Field history. That was just 4 degrees warmer than when these teams met in Denver on April 23, 2013, in the coldest first-pitch temperature in major league history.
Marquez (0-1) gave up seven runs, seven hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.
