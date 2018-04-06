Masters Glance

A look at Friday's second round of the Masters:
LEADING: Patrick Reed, after a 6-under 66 put him at 135 for the tournament.
JUST BEHIND: Marc Leishman at 137 after a second round 67. Henrik Stenson is third a shot back.
WHERE'S TIGER? Tiger Woods was 13 shots behind at 148, while Phil Mickelson was another shot behind after a second round 79.
THE STARS: Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for fourth, five shots back. Another shot behind is Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
NOTABLE: Reed and Leishman are both trying for their first major championship win.
QUOTEABLE: "Even though I'm a lot behind, if I play a special weekend, shoot two rounds in the mid-60s, you never know." — Tiger Woods on his chances of winning a fifth green jacket.
WEATHER IN PLAY: Saturday's forecast called for a 100 percent chance of rain in Augusta.
TV: 3-7 p.m. CBS
