Baseball fans meet the Bradenton Marauders

The Bradenton Marauders open their home schedule of the 2018 Florida State League baseball season on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fans met with the players at LECOM Park, and games this season feature fireworks and cheap beer.
Jason Dill
Player is shoved into goal after dunk

Sports

Player is shoved into goal after dunk

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.