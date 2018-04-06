The Bradenton Marauders open their home schedule of the 2018 Florida State League baseball season on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fans met with the players at LECOM Park, and games this season feature fireworks and cheap beer. Jason Dill
The Bradenton Marauders open their home schedule of the 2018 Florida State League baseball season on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fans met with the players at LECOM Park, and games this season feature fireworks and cheap beer. Jason Dill

Sports

Fireworks and cheap beer: Marauders baseball returns to Bradenton's LECOM Park

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

April 06, 2018 08:03 AM

The 2018 Florida State League season is underway, but it doesn't really begin for Bradenton baseball fans until Saturday.

That's when the home opener for the Bradenton Marauders, the high-Single A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is scheduled

Saturday's game against the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park in Bradenton features postgame fireworks in addition to it being a Pirates and Princesses Night where costumes are encouraged. Also, horse and carriage rides will be offered.

0410_brsp_marauders_04.JPG
Charlotte Runck, left hugs the Snow Queen Laurie Craddock during a past Pirates and Princesses Night at Bradenton's LECOM Park. The event is back Saturday, April 7, 2018 to kick off the Bradenton Marauders' home schedule for the 2018 baseball season.
HERALD FILE PHOTO

Other firework series games this season include May 26, July 3, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 25.

"We did six firework (games) again this year, because that's what the people want and we're going to give the people what they want," Marauders general manager Rachelle Madrigal said.

Games held Monday-Saturday are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., while Sunday games are set to begin at 1 p.m.

The exceptions are three 10:30 a.m. games held on Education Day (May 16) and Camp Day (June 20 and July 18).

Other recurring daily promotions are Bark in the Park series games on April 21, May 25, June 22, July 10 and Aug. 10 that focus on bringing your dog to the ballpark.

0410_brsp_marauders_03.JPG
Fans file through the gate into LECOM Park prior to the Bradenton Marauders' 2016 home opener on Saturday, April 9, 2016.
HERALD FILE PHOTO

Free T-shirt giveaways are slated for April 21, May 12, June 1 and June 22.

There are also weekly promotions at LECOM Park this season, including the return of the popular Thirsty Thursdays, which features sodas and select draft beers for $1.

"Of course everyone wants their dollar drafts," Madrigal said.

Sundays are about families, with children ages 12 and younger allowed to run the bases after the game. Kids also can receive free admission to five Sunday home games with a T-shirt and other exclusive perks as part of a $10 membership fee in the First Mates Kids Club.

IMG_LECOM_Park_7_1_IADFHN49_L381357713.JPG
LECOM Park is home to the Bradenton Marauders, who begin their 2018 home schedule on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Select home games have postgame fireworks and $1 soda and draft beer nights.
HERALD FILE PHOTO

The themed jersey series returns with a twist. The Marauders added two new ones: First Responders and SpongeBob SquarePants.

"We did SpongeBob SquarePants, because he's a multigenerational popular character," Madrigal said. "So we figure that's the safe route to go to introduce our fans to Nickelodeon, and then we can mix it up again next year.

"First Responders, we work so closely with the Bradenton Police Department and with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. So we figured it would be kind of neat to get them on board, get them engaged and celebrate the other departments like the Fire Department and EMS."

Tickets for Marauders home games cost $10 for infield box and infield reserve sections, $8 for baseline box sections and $6 for left field bleachers.

For more information, call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

  Comments  