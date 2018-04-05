He was a high school football star for Bradenton's top team in the fall. He shined again this spring in college.

It was only a scrimmage, but that didn't stop Deshaun Fenwick from leaving his mark in South Carolina's annual spring game.
Fenwick, who was the featured running back in Braden River High's high-powered offense last fall, signed with the Gamecocks during the NCAA's early-signing period in December.
He then early enrolled at South Carolina, getting acclimated to college life ahead of his freshman season.
The move paid dividends during Saturday's Garnet and Black spring game as Fenwick had two rushing touchdowns for the Garnet team during a 34-20 loss.
Fenwick's play, in front of a reported 25,500 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium, isn't the only Hometown Hero sports moment this week.
Here's a look at some of the others:
Zach Rodgers
A former Manatee High baseball player, Zach Rodgers picked up his first Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll accolade for Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vt.
Rodgers struck out six batters while issuing one walk and allowing four hits over seven innings in a 6-3 victory over Stonehill College last week. Rodgers also allowed one unearned run in winning the weekly honor.
Rodgers has a team-high 22 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Trevon Duval
One of Duke's dynamic freshmen this season, Trevon Duval, who played basketball at IMG Academy, is heading to the NBA draft.
The point guard announced his plan to enter the draft via social media on Wednesday.
Duval scored 20 points and had six assists and four turnovers in Duke's 85-81 loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight round.
According to the News and Observer, Duke was 10-7 in games when Duval had three or more turnovers, and 19-1 when he had two or fewer turnovers.
Bayshore High football
The Bruins added two more players to one of their biggest signing classes in recent years.
Miguel Rodriguez, who was a Bradenton Herald first-team All-Area punter after averaging 38.7 yards per punt last season, signed with Rochester Community and Technical College, a junior college in Rochester, Minn.
Jerry Robinson signed with Mayville State University, an NAIA school in Mayville, N.D.
The two Wednesday signings brings Bayshore's total to five players from the senior class to sign with colleges.
The last time the Bruins had that many was in 2011.
Correlle Prime
A Manatee High alumnus, Correlle Prime has a new baseball home this season.
The Colorado Rockies released Prime, who played at Double-A Hartford the past two years, on March 27.
But the Texas Rangers picked up Prime, though it's not known where the first baseman will begin the 2018 season.
Michael Suchy
The former Southeast High and Florida Gulf Coast University star had his run with the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization end.
Michael Suchy was one of seven minor leaguers the Pirates released in late March.
Comments