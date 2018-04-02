Peter Warrick’s FSU jersey retirement draws praise from LeBron James

Bradenton’s Peter Warrick, one of college football’s most electric players, will have his Florida State University jersey retired in the fall.
Following the Seminoles’ spring practice Friday, Warrick — who starred at Southeast High and FSU in the 1990s — was introduced to the current FSU team, according to Seminoles.com.
With how former Manatee High star and Palmetto native Willie Taggart has bridged FSU’s past greats to the current generation as the Seminoles head coach, Warrick’s inclusion at practice wasn’t abnormal.
However, FSU associate athletics director for communications Rob Wilson explained the real intent behind Warrick being back in Tallahassee at the post-practice huddle: His No. 9 jersey would be retired.
“This is like the best news ever,” Warrick told Seminoles.com. “I honestly didn’t have a clue. ... It was a shock, but it’s a blessing. I’m overwhelmed. They almost made me shed a tear.”
As Wilson detailed, the number itself doesn’t get retired as FSU would run out of numbers. Instead, the jersey — just the 11th in FSU football history — gets retired.
A couple others retired include Deion Sanders, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Derrick Brooks and two of FSU’s three Heisman Trophy winners, Chris Weinke and Charlie Ward.
Weinke was IMG Academy’s first head football coach before heading to the NFL in St. Louis to join the Rams under former head coach Jeff Fisher.
Warrick’s accomplishments speak for itself: two-time All-American, all-time FSU leader in receiving touchdowns, national champion, first-round NFL draft pick.
“He is the definition of a game-changer,” said Palmetto High head coach Dave Marino, who was an assistant coach when Warrick played at Southeast High.
Added former Southeast High head coach Rashad West, who was a sophomore backup quarterback during Warrick’s senior season with the Noles: “We always knew he was special.”
Southeast High head football coach Brett Timmons, who played with Warrick on Southeast’s back-to-back state title teams in 1993-94 said, “He’s one of those once in a generation type athletes that you can say you were fortunate enough to be blessed with to have played with.”
Warrick’s popularity isn’t limited to the 941 area, where he grew up and starred in youth football with the Manatee Broncos or in high school with the Southeast Seminoles.
He was so good that NBA star LeBron James gave him a shoutout Sunday on Twitter.
James said Warrick was the reason he wore No. 9 as a wide receiver in high school.
That led to Warrick’s reply on Twitter: “@KingJames be an honor to have you at the ceremony bro! I got a jersey for you.”
Veteran NFL running back Jonathan Stewart, who signed with the New York Giants in March, also credited Warrick’s influence when he was a youth player.
“I wore the number 9 in middle school because of Peter Warrick,” Stewart said in a tweet.
Taggart, who along with Palmetto’s Raymond Woodie, represent Manatee County on FSU’s coaching staff.
“I’m always talking about, ‘Do Something,’ and Peter did something,” Taggart told Seminoles.com.
The date for the jersey retirement ceremony has yet to be announced.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
