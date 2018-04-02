West Bromwich Albion's Ahmed Hegazi, left, and Burnley's Ashley Barnes during the English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 31, 2018.
West Bromwich Albion's Ahmed Hegazi, left, and Burnley's Ashley Barnes during the English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 31, 2018. PA via AP David Davies
West Bromwich Albion's Ahmed Hegazi, left, and Burnley's Ashley Barnes during the English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 31, 2018. PA via AP David Davies

Sports

Pardew leaves West Bromwich by mutual consent

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 06:46 AM

WEST BROMWICH, England

Bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion parted company with manager Alan Pardew and his assistant John Carver on Monday.

West Bromwich has "agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties", the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavors."

West Bromwich lost 2-1 at home to Burnley on Saturday and, 10 points from safety with six Premier League games left this season, looks destined for relegation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bucs Vlog: 2018 spring season in Bradenton wraps up

View More Video