Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches her putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Chris Carlson AP Photo

Sports

Park, Lindberg lead ANA Inspiration; Korda 3 back

By JOHN NICHOLSON AP Sports Writer

March 30, 2018 09:16 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.

Pernilla Lindberg and Sung Hyun Park quietly broke away Friday at the ANA Inspiration.

Park and Lindberg topped the leaderboard at a tournament-record 12-under 132, three strokes ahead of third-place Jessica Korda after two rounds in hot and calm conditions at Mission Hills.

Park shot an 8-under 64 for the best round of the week. The U.S. Women's Open winner played a nine-hole stretch in 7 under. She holed out for eagle from 100 yards on the par-4 15th to cap the run.

Lindberg had a 67 in the final group of the morning session. The 31-year-old Swede had the first-round lead at 65, and was the only player without a bogey the first two days.

Korda had seven birdies in a 68 to get to 9 under.

