This Bradenton woman is an internet sensation. And a pretty good golfer, too.

The left shoulder injury didn’t derail Chelsea Pezzola’s professional golfing career last year.
It only sent her down a different path.
The Saint Stephen’s and University of Michigan alumnus received a lesson from golf legend Gary Player and traveled to different tournaments in her role as an assistant golf editor for Jetset Magazine.
She’s also more than just a golf media personality with more than 67,000 Instagram followers.
On April 9, Pezzola will be one of two golfers from Bradenton competing on the Golf Channel’s latest reality competition show, “Shotmakers.”
TWO weeks till the #Shotmakers premier! For more of what to expect check out my @GCMorningDrive segment! #TeamHawks https://t.co/Q0ESDR7Qkp pic.twitter.com/flgJWhg5H4— Chelsea Lynn Pezzola (@clpezzola) March 26, 2018
The show, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays each week during the inaugural season, features nine co-ed teams of two in a head-to-head competition at Topgolf Las Vegas.
“It’s a little bit different than the Top Golf games that you’re used to or that you’ve seen on the Top Golf Tour,” said Pezzola, who also trained at IMG Academy for a year during her high school days.
“This is really competitive, and there’s not an ‘X’ amount of golf balls. This is really one shot matters.”
Pezzola will be paired with Peter Campbell, a former PGA Tour professional, on “Shotmakers.”
Bradenton is also represented on the show with Susana Benavides, the only Bolivia-born women’s professional golfer and the former top-ranked amateur in South America.
TEAM IMPACT #shotmakers #teamimpact @GolfChannel @Topgolf pic.twitter.com/D81y6TV2we— Susana Benavides (@mumita_b) March 21, 2018
Benavides attended IMG Academy before going on to play collegiately at Ohio State University.
“With this show, we’re showing them that you can be serious anywhere with golf,” Benavides said. “We competed at Topgolf. It was huge. It was really important for all of us.
“I feel like it’s a life-changing experience, a life-changing event.”
This snow storm really made me miss the sunny Golf days at home! ♀️⛳️#spring #snowstorm #nothappy #sun pic.twitter.com/kuROuXFZtM— Susana Benavides (@mumita_b) March 21, 2018
Pezzola, 25, became friends with Benavides, who is one year older, in high school, and it’s how she ended up at Michigan.
“That’s how I started to look at Big Ten schools,” Pezzola said.
Like Pezzola, Benavides has a large social media presence, with more than 28,000 followers on Instagram and more than 8,000 on Twitter.
Pezzola, who grew up near Philadelphia, first learned how to play golf from her stepfather when she was 5 years old.
She said she chipped the ball over his head, he told her she was pretty good and things evolved from there.
After relocating to Bradenton for high school golf — her parents still reside in Lakewood Ranch — Pezzola eventually worked with John Hulbert at the Missing Link Golf Academy at the Legacy Golf Club.
And after wrapping up her collegiate career, which included being a two-time Academic All-American, Pezzola turned pro.
That professional career, though, was put on temporary hold after sustaining a shoulder injury in February 2017 following her move to Scottsdale, Ariz.
At the end of the day, (growing the game) is my goal. It’s not to be a model, it’s to help grow the game of golf.
Saint Stephen’s alum Chelsea Pezzola
Instead of figuring out what to do without golf, Pezzola utilized her passion for growing the game alongside her existing role with Wilhelmina Models.
“It’s kind of funny. I’m not the tallest person you’ll ever meet, and I never thought in a million years I would sign with a modeling agency,” Pezzola said. “When they asked me to come on board, I was so honored. That got me started and kind of segued out of that.”
Pezzola added: “At the end of the day, (growing the game) is my goal. It’s not to be a model, it’s to help grow the game of golf.”
And she’s doing it through social media — she also has more than 9,000 followers on Twitter.
Pezzola said a lot of girls she knows who want to play a round of golf with her end up checking her Instagram account to see what she wears to the course.
“I look at myself as a brand,” Pezzola said. “Chelsea Pezzola is a brand. And I started Day One of nothing to growing into what I am today. I’m very proud of that brand, and I’m continuing to grow and continuing to get better.
“But I had to learn a lot of that from Saint Stephen’s, and learn marketing, learn how to get yourself out there, learn how to network, learn what works and what doesn’t work, how to make the changes, how to do all of that.
“I think that’s something I definitely learned starting at Saint Stephen’s and then, obviously, with my business degree with a focus in sports management.”
Honored to be the host of the @michiganalumni at @TheMasters this year!! @UMichAthletics pic.twitter.com/KlPloxiPIx— Chelsea Lynn Pezzola (@clpezzola) March 28, 2018
That branding led to working the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor in March and last year’s Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga.
The latter brought the lesson from Player after the two bumped into each other at the gym at Champions Retreat Golf Club just outside Augusta.
Pezzola said she’s going back to the Masters, which will be held April 5-8, this year.
One day after the year’s first major tournament concludes, golf fans can catch Pezzola and Benavides taking aim on The Golf Channel’s “Shotmakers.”
Introducing your #SHOTMAKERS! You Ready? #TeamHawks @GolfChannel @NBCSports @Topgolf pic.twitter.com/HlGJzvHFHt— Chelsea Lynn Pezzola (@clpezzola) March 17, 2018
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
