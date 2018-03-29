Japan's former MLB stars looking to make it back home

In this March 14, 2018, photo, Chunichi Dragons' Daisuke Matsuzaka pitches against the Seibu Lions during their spring training baseball game in Nagoya, central Japan. The veteran pitcher will be among several former major leaguers from Japan looking to extend their careers when the Japanese professional baseball season begins on Friday, March 30, 2018. After a disappointing stint with the Softbank Hawks of the Pacific League in 2017, the 37-year-old Matsuzaka signed with the Dragons of the Central League in the offseason. Kyodo News via AP Naoya Osato