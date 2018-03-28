The Palmetto High football team will open the 2018 season on Aug. 24 against Southeast.
Sports

Are you ready for some football? Here are the 2018 Manatee County high school schedules

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

March 28, 2018 02:42 PM

Kickoff is still more than four months away, but Manatee County high school football programs have finalized their schedules for the 2018 season.

The deadline to report football schedules to the Florida High School Athletic Association via MaxPreps is Thursday.

Five way-too-early can’t-miss area games to circle on the calendar:

▪ Southeast at Palmetto (Aug. 24);

▪ Palmetto at Manatee (Aug. 31);

▪ Manatee at Braden River (Sept. 7);

▪ Palmetto at Braden River (Sept. 14);

▪ Braden River at Venice (Sept. 28).

IMG Academy, which will field two varsity teams for the second consecutive season, hasn’t announced full schedules for either squad.

Teams are scheduled to play their preseason kickoff classics on Aug. 17, with Week 1 matchups slated for Aug. 24.

The regular season for public school programs ends Nov. 2, with the postseason kicking off a week later.

Here are the 2018 high school football schedules for Manatee County programs:

Bayshore

Aug. 17 vs. St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins

Aug. 24 at Sarasota

Aug. 31 vs. Lakewood Ranch

Sept. 7 vs. Cape Coral Island Coast

Sept. 14 at Southeast

Sept. 28 vs. Sarasota Booker

Oct. 5 vs. North Port

Oct. 12 at Wauchula Hardee

Oct. 19 at Arcadia DeSoto

Oct. 26 vs. Englewood Lemon Bay

Nov. 2 vs. Mulberry

Braden River

Aug. 17 vs. Lehigh Acres Lehigh

Aug. 24 at Jacksonville Trinity Christian

Aug. 31 at Clearwater

Sept. 7 vs. Manatee

Sept. 14 vs. Palmetto

Sept. 28 at Venice

Oct. 5 vs. Sarasota Booker

Oct. 12 vs. Sarasota

Oct. 19 at Lakewood Ranch

Oct. 26 at North Port

Nov. 2 vs. St. Petersburg

Braden River beat Palmetto 31-24 on Friday. Jason DillBradenton Herald

Bradenton Christian

Aug. 17 vs. Seffner Christian

Aug. 24 vs. Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep

Aug. 31 at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

Sept. 7 at Winter Garden Foundation Academy

Sept. 14 vs. Out-of-Door Academy

Sept. 21 vs. Tampa Cambridge Christian

Sept. 28 at Tampa Bayshore Christian

Oct. 12 vs. Saint Stephen’s

Oct. 19 at Oviedo Master’s Academy

Lakewood Ranch

Aug. 17 TBD

Aug. 24 vs. Cape Coral Ida Baker

Aug. 31 at Bayshore

Sept. 7 at Southeast

Sept. 14 vs. Venice

Sept. 21 at Spring Hill Springstead

Sept. 28 at North Port

Oct. 12 vs. Palmetto

Oct. 19 vs. Braden River

Oct. 26 at Sarasota

Nov. 2 vs. Arcadia DeSoto

Manatee

Aug. 17 TBD

Aug. 24 at Lakeland

Aug. 31 vs. Palmetto

Sept. 7 at Braden River

Sept. 14 at Lithia Newsome

Sept. 21 vs. Lutz Steinbrenner

Sept. 28 vs. Tampa Alonso

Oct. 5 at Palm Harbor University

Oct. 19 vs. Sarasota Riverview

Oct. 26 at Hillsborough Riverview

Nov. 2 at Venice

Manatee High senior DB Sir Williams discusses making the playoffs in a season full of adversity and preparing for Kissimmee Osceola's wing-T offense. Jason DillBradenton Herald

Out-of-Door Academy

Aug. 17 at Naples St. John Neumann

Aug. 24 at Fort Myers Canterbury

Aug. 31 vs. Tampa Bayshore Christian

Sept. 7 at Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic

Sept. 14 at Bradenton Christian

Sept. 28 vs. Saint Stephen’s

Oct. 5 at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

Oct. 12 vs. Kennedy Catholic (Somers, N.Y.)

Oct. 19 at St. Petersburg Catholic

Palmetto

Aug. 17 at Sarasota Booker

Aug. 24 vs. Southeast

Aug. 31 at Manatee

Sept. 7 vs. Sarasota Riverview

Sept. 14 at Braden River

Sept. 21 vs. Lakeland Lake Gibson

Sept. 28 vs. Sarasota

Oct. 12 at Lakewood Ranch

Oct. 19 vs. North Port

Oct. 26 vs. Venice

Nov. 2 at Punta Gorda Charlotte

Palmetto defeated Manatee, 35-7, on Saturday. Jason DillBradenton Herald

Saint Stephen’s

Aug. 17 TBD

Aug. 31 vs. Tampa Cambridge Christian

Sept. 7 at Windermere Prep

Sept. 14 vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

Sept. 28 at Out-of-Door Academy

Oct. 5 Tampa Bayshore Christian

Oct. 12 at Bradenton Christian

Oct. 19 vs. Largo Indian Rocks Christian

The Falcons beat Windermere Prep 49-21 on Saturday. Jason DillBradenton Herald

Southeast

Aug. 17 vs. Ruskin Lennard

Aug. 24 at Palmetto

Aug. 31 vs. Sarasota

Sept. 7 vs. Lakewood Ranch

Sept. 14 vs. Bayshore

Sept. 28 at Arcadia DeSoto

Oct. 5 at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 12 at Englewood Lemon Bay

Oct. 19 vs. Wauchula Hardee

Oct. 26 vs. Sarasota Booker

Nov. 2 at Port Charlotte

Hardee defeats Southeast 24-21 in a key district football game. Jason DillBradenton Herald

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

