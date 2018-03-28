Are you ready for some football? Here are the 2018 Manatee County high school schedules

Kickoff is still more than four months away, but Manatee County high school football programs have finalized their schedules for the 2018 season.
The deadline to report football schedules to the Florida High School Athletic Association via MaxPreps is Thursday.
Five way-too-early can’t-miss area games to circle on the calendar:
▪ Southeast at Palmetto (Aug. 24);
Never miss a local story.
▪ Palmetto at Manatee (Aug. 31);
▪ Manatee at Braden River (Sept. 7);
▪ Palmetto at Braden River (Sept. 14);
▪ Braden River at Venice (Sept. 28).
IMG Academy, which will field two varsity teams for the second consecutive season, hasn’t announced full schedules for either squad.
Teams are scheduled to play their preseason kickoff classics on Aug. 17, with Week 1 matchups slated for Aug. 24.
The regular season for public school programs ends Nov. 2, with the postseason kicking off a week later.
Here are the 2018 high school football schedules for Manatee County programs:
Bayshore
Aug. 17 vs. St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins
Aug. 24 at Sarasota
Aug. 31 vs. Lakewood Ranch
Sept. 7 vs. Cape Coral Island Coast
Sept. 14 at Southeast
Sept. 28 vs. Sarasota Booker
Oct. 5 vs. North Port
Oct. 12 at Wauchula Hardee
Oct. 19 at Arcadia DeSoto
Oct. 26 vs. Englewood Lemon Bay
Nov. 2 vs. Mulberry
Braden River
Aug. 17 vs. Lehigh Acres Lehigh
Aug. 24 at Jacksonville Trinity Christian
Aug. 31 at Clearwater
Sept. 7 vs. Manatee
Sept. 14 vs. Palmetto
Sept. 28 at Venice
Oct. 5 vs. Sarasota Booker
Oct. 12 vs. Sarasota
Oct. 19 at Lakewood Ranch
Oct. 26 at North Port
Nov. 2 vs. St. Petersburg
Bradenton Christian
Aug. 17 vs. Seffner Christian
Aug. 24 vs. Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep
Aug. 31 at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
Sept. 7 at Winter Garden Foundation Academy
Sept. 14 vs. Out-of-Door Academy
Sept. 21 vs. Tampa Cambridge Christian
Sept. 28 at Tampa Bayshore Christian
Oct. 12 vs. Saint Stephen’s
Oct. 19 at Oviedo Master’s Academy
Lakewood Ranch
Aug. 17 TBD
Aug. 24 vs. Cape Coral Ida Baker
Aug. 31 at Bayshore
Sept. 7 at Southeast
Sept. 14 vs. Venice
Sept. 21 at Spring Hill Springstead
Sept. 28 at North Port
Oct. 12 vs. Palmetto
Oct. 19 vs. Braden River
Oct. 26 at Sarasota
Nov. 2 vs. Arcadia DeSoto
Manatee
Aug. 17 TBD
Aug. 24 at Lakeland
Aug. 31 vs. Palmetto
Sept. 7 at Braden River
Sept. 14 at Lithia Newsome
Sept. 21 vs. Lutz Steinbrenner
Sept. 28 vs. Tampa Alonso
Oct. 5 at Palm Harbor University
Oct. 19 vs. Sarasota Riverview
Oct. 26 at Hillsborough Riverview
Nov. 2 at Venice
Out-of-Door Academy
Aug. 17 at Naples St. John Neumann
Aug. 24 at Fort Myers Canterbury
Aug. 31 vs. Tampa Bayshore Christian
Sept. 7 at Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic
Sept. 14 at Bradenton Christian
Sept. 28 vs. Saint Stephen’s
Oct. 5 at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
Oct. 12 vs. Kennedy Catholic (Somers, N.Y.)
Oct. 19 at St. Petersburg Catholic
Palmetto
Aug. 17 at Sarasota Booker
Aug. 24 vs. Southeast
Aug. 31 at Manatee
Sept. 7 vs. Sarasota Riverview
Sept. 14 at Braden River
Sept. 21 vs. Lakeland Lake Gibson
Sept. 28 vs. Sarasota
Oct. 12 at Lakewood Ranch
Oct. 19 vs. North Port
Oct. 26 vs. Venice
Nov. 2 at Punta Gorda Charlotte
Saint Stephen’s
Aug. 17 TBD
Aug. 31 vs. Tampa Cambridge Christian
Sept. 7 at Windermere Prep
Sept. 14 vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
Sept. 28 at Out-of-Door Academy
Oct. 5 Tampa Bayshore Christian
Oct. 12 at Bradenton Christian
Oct. 19 vs. Largo Indian Rocks Christian
Southeast
Aug. 17 vs. Ruskin Lennard
Aug. 24 at Palmetto
Aug. 31 vs. Sarasota
Sept. 7 vs. Lakewood Ranch
Sept. 14 vs. Bayshore
Sept. 28 at Arcadia DeSoto
Oct. 5 at Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 12 at Englewood Lemon Bay
Oct. 19 vs. Wauchula Hardee
Oct. 26 vs. Sarasota Booker
Nov. 2 at Port Charlotte
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments