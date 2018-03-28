Tuesday's Sports in Brief

LARRY NASSAR CASE
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University widened when authorities charged a former dean with failing to protect patients from sports doctor Larry Nassar, along with sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.
William Strampel, 70, is the first person charged since an investigation was launched in January into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who for years sexually violated girls and young women, especially gymnasts, with his fingers during examinations.
The charges against Strampel were announced the same day lawyers for Michigan State and more than 200 girls and women said they will restart talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to the Nassar case. The mediator will be Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.
Never miss a local story.
BASEBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final game of spring training between the Angels and Dodgers was cut short Tuesday night because of a foul-smelling leak that spilled sewage onto the field at Dodger Stadium.
The game was called after a 32-minute delay in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over their Los Angeles rivals. The leak, caused by a water main break, left a brown mess pooling near the Dodgers' dugout in foul territory as the grounds crew worked to clean up.
After about 10 minutes of waiting on the field, both teams returned to their respective dugouts. Umpire crew chief Gerry Davis announced the delay as officials tried to determine if it was a stadium or city issue.
Both teams open the regular season Thursday, with the Dodgers hosting the rival San Francisco Giants and the Angels playing in Oakland.
PRO BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge will have an MRI on his injured left knee, with the San Antonio Spurs hoping they won't be forced to try to make the playoffs without another star player.
Aldridge left the Spurs' 116-106 loss to the Washington Wizards with a bruised left knee, the latest blow in a season that has included Kawhi Leonard being limited to nine games with a nagging quadriceps injury. Aldridge is the biggest reason San Antonio's season hasn't been derailed by Leonard's absence — and a tough schedule ahead makes the matchup-nightmare center's status worth watching.
"He's been playing with that bad knee for a while now, so hopefully it's not too bad," guard Tony Parker said. "We're going to need him vs. OKC."
The Spurs host the Oklahoma City on Thursday and Houston Rockets on Sunday before visiting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. They're sixth in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Clippers and Denver Nuggets behind them in the standings.
LACROSSE
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech's women's lacrosse coach has apologized after a video surfaced showing white team members singing a song by Lil Dicky that prominently features a racial slur.
The video, posted on social media after the Hokies' victory at Elon on Saturday, shows team members repeatedly repeating the epithet, which is part of the lyrics of the song "Freaky Friday."
Coach John Sung apologized Monday for his team's actions and says members of Virginia Tech's athletic administration have met with the team and is confident players will "learn from this mistake and understand that these actions reflect poorly on our program." He says the social media post does not "represent the values of our program or the principles of the university."
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has found its new men's basketball coach, tapping Xavier's Chris Mack to guide the program back to national contention after a turbulent season in which the Cardinals were linked to a federal investigation and eventually missed the NCAA Tournament.
Multiple reports say that school has hired Mack and a person familiar with the situation confirmed Mack is Louisville's choice. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hire has not been publicly announced.
Louisville's Athletic Association must approve all contracts and has called a Wednesday meeting about a personnel matter, but did not specify whether it was about coaching vacancy.
Louisville spokesman John Karman said in a statement that reports about Mack's hiring are premature. "There is no contract. The appropriate boards have not yet met to consider a contract. Nor are the board members aware of any terms in a potential contract."
Comments