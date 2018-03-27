Local roundup for March 27: Bradenton Christian outlasts Seffner Christian in baseball

BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 10, Seffner Christian 9: AJ Schewe had four hits — including a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning — and five RBIs to pace the Panthers (5-7).
Aidan Williams added two hits and two RBIs for BCS, while Eli Thurmond and Carter Dierdorf also had two hits. Dierdorf picked up the win with 1.1 innings of relief, and Schewe recorded the save after striking out two in the seventh.
BCS returns to action at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when it hosts St. Pete Catholic.
Never miss a local story.
JV baseball: Quin Prosser had three of Inspiration Academy’s 10 hits in an 9-1 victory over Out of Door Academy on Monday. Chase Moeller, Michael Oplinger and Chase Chadwick combined for the 2-hitter.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 13, Out-of-Door Academy 5: JP Jackson had five goals and four assists, MJ McMahon had three goals and three assists, and Ryan Katchen added two goals as the Cougars (13-0) stayed perfect.
Nick Petruccelli made 17 saves and Alec Frank won 75 percent of his faceoffs for Cardinal Mooney, which returns to action April 3 against Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sarasota High won the boys' title at the 2018 Thunder Track & Field Invitational with 132 points, easily beating runner-up Palmetto, and IMG Academy took home the girls' crown by edging Evangelical Christian, 88-84.
Boys results
1st place – Sarasota High School, 132
2nd place – Palmetto High school, 81
3rd place – Cardinal Mooney, 67
4th place – Manatee HS, 65
5th place - Out–of-Door, 44
6th place – Lemon Bay HS, 43
7th place – Evangelical Christian, 36
8th place – Seffner Christian, 32
4x800 Relay — Palmetto HS, 9:21.20 (Bellune, Butzow, Lawn, Carter)
110 Hurdles – Joshua Betts, Manatee HS, 15.46
100 — Johnnie Bristol, Sarasota HS, 11.37
1600 – Orlando Cicilioni, Sarasota HS, 4:48.53
4x100 Relay – Manatee HS, 42.96
400 – Jayden Edwards, Port Charlotte HS, 51.32
300 Hurdles – Ke’Andre Collins, Sarasota HS, 40.10
800 – Kai Soderberg, Out-of-Door, 2:07.44
200 – Lazavien Walker, Palmetto HS, 22.61
3200 – Tristan Graham, Nolan MS, 10:51.36
4x400 Relay – Sarasota HS, 3:46.21 (Bristol, Collins, Sabur, Peterson)
High Jump – Jaasiel Torres, Sarasota HS, 2.02m (6’ 7-1/2”)
Pole Vault – Ben Spoto, Seffner Christian, 3.35m (10’ 11-3/4”)
Long Jump – Charles Ward, Sarasota HS, 22’ 1”
Triple Jump – Robbie Peterson, Sarasota HS, 38’ 1/2”
Shot Put – Brett Gerber, Manatee HS, 47’ 4”
Discus – Ruben Banks, IMG Academy, 119’ 4”
Girls results
1st place – IMG Academy, 88 points
2nd place – Evangelical Christian – 84 points
3rd place - Out–of-Door Academy – 78.5 points
4th place – Cardinal Mooney – 70.5 points
5th place – Tampa Bay HEAT – 58 points
6th place – Manatee HS, 44 points
7th place – Palmetto HS, 35 points
8th place – Sarasota HS, 33.5 points
4x800 Relay – Tampa Bay HEAT, 11:25.85 (McLaughlin, Knazavich, Turner, Dougherty)
100 Hurdles – Katie Dickey, North Fort Myers HS, 16.04
100 – Beatrice Juskeviciute, IMG Academy, 12.47
1600 – Raquel Lespasio, Manatee HS, 5:36.79
4x100 Relay – Manatee HS, 53.03
400 – Moriah Oliveira, Evangelical Christian, 58.24
300 Hurdles – Sara Oi, Admiral Farragut, 48.24
800 – Sierra Oliveira, Evangelical Christian, 2:19.05
200 – Alicia Thomas, IMG Academy, 24.89
3200 – Emelia Huber, Seffner Christian Academy, 12:23.55
4x400 Relay – Evangelical Christian, 4:10.40
Comments