Sports

Duke promotes James, Scheyer to associate head coaches

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 08:35 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Duke has promoted assistants Nate James and Jon Scheyer to associate head coaches.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the promotions Tuesday night after Jeff Capel was hired as Pittsburgh's new coach.

Both James and Scheyer were team captains as players and part of national championship teams, and Krzyzewski said in a statement that they "clearly understand Duke and our culture."

James completed his 11th season on the Duke staff, with eight of those spent as an assistant coach. Scheyer has been part of the Blue Devils' staff for five seasons, the last four as an assistant coach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sister Jean on being the star of the NCAA Tournament during Loyola Chicago's improbable run

View More Video