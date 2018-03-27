He’s the father of a famous NFL player. Now he’s a Hall of Famer

Stanley Cromartie recently was inducted into the Florida junior college Hall of Fame.
Cromartie played basketball at the State College of Florida when it was called Manatee Junior College in the early 1980s. He led SCF to a state title in 1982-83, and was an honorable mention All-State player for the 1983-84 season.
Cromartie, who is the father of NFL free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who starred at Lakewood Ranch High School, became a college basketball coach in 1997-98 with the Valencia Community College’s men’s team.
He also coached at Seminole Community College before becoming the athletic director and head softball coach at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville.
Cromartie’s Hall of Fame distinction isn’t the only Hometown Heroes moment for the week.
Here are the others:
Bryan Gagg
The Braden River High junior quarterback has settled on his college football destination: East Carolina University.
Gagg announced his ECU commitment Saturday on Twitter after visiting the school.
In his first season at Braden River following a transfer from Sarasota High, Gagg lit up opposing defenses with 2,253 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes against five interceptions.
Gagg, a pocket passer, completed 128 of his 188 attempts.
Knowledge McDaniel
Another week and another big-time college offer for the Braden River High junior.
McDaniel announced on social media that he received an offer from Georgia, last season’s national runner-up.
That brings the wide receiver/running back’s offer count up to 19, which includes several Power 5 programs, including Ohio State, Nebraska, Purdue, South Carolina and Missouri.
Silvio De Sousa
The former IMG Academy star is the last local player left with a chance to win the men’s basketball national title.
Playing for Kansas, De Sousa had 10 rebounds in Sunday’s Elite Eight victory over Duke.
“Malik (Newman) deserves player of the game,” Kansas coach Bill Self told the Kansas City Star. “But there’s no way we win the game without Silvio and there’s no way we win the game without Svi (Mykhailiuk).”
Damien Gordon
In his last high school basketball game, the Lakewood Ranch High senior tallied 14 points for the South team in a 127-126 victory over the North in the annual FACA All-Star Classic at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center.
Mike Ohlman
After getting a non-roster invite for spring training with the Texas Rangers, the former Lakewood Ranch High catcher was traded to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations on Saturday.
SoxProspects.com lists Ohlman on its Triple-A depth chart for catchers.
Cord Sandberg
The former Manatee High multi-sport star is primed to begin his 2018 professional baseball season in Reading, Pa., where the Philadelphia Phillies’ Double-A affiliate plays.
Brad Zunica
The first baseman, who was a standout at Lakewood Ranch High and State College of Florida, recently made the San Diego Union-Tribune’s top Padres prospects list.
The Union-Tribune listed Zunica as the No. 3 corner infielder in the organization and the second-best first baseman prospect for the Padres.
Youth soccer
The Manatee Magic U-15 boys and the Braden River Rage U-12 and U-14 girls teams each were runner-ups in their respective age divisions at the recent Florida Youth Soccer Association’s Region C Commissioner’s Cup.
