Fight to resume executions in California clears 1 hurdle

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010 file photo shows the interior of the lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The battle over California's voter-backed effort to resume executions is beginning in earnest, with state officials and death penalty supporters moving to end court orders that have blocked executions since 2006. State officials and a former NFL player whose family was murdered are asking a Marin County judge on March 28, 2018, to lift his injunction, arguing that California now has the necessary regulations switching to a single lethal dose of powerful barbiturates to execute condemned inmates. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo