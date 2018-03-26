Syracuse's Matthew Moyer is seen on the bench during the second half of a regional semifinal game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
Sports

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer says he's transferring

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 08:29 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer, who started 20 games this season as a redshirt freshman before an injury curtailed his playing time, says he's transferring.

Moyer announced his decision on his Twitter account Monday.

"The past 2 years at Syracuse University has been an amazing journey," he wrote. "Thank you to the coaching staff for the opportunity and my teammates! Also the fans have been incredible. My family and I feel it is in my best interest to move on and explore other opportunities. #GodsPlan."

The 6-foot-8 Moyer provided a spark off the bench for the Orange with his hustle, averaging 3.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 16.8 minutes. But a sprained ankle in late January forced him to miss two games, and coach Jim Boeheim opted to go with freshman forward Marek Dolezaj as his second starter at forward.

Moyer will have two years of eligibility remaining.

