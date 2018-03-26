Sports

Anaheim Ducks sign US Olympian Troy Terry to 3-year deal

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 08:24 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Right wing Troy Terry has agreed to a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks announced the entry-level deal on Monday for Terry, who played on the U.S. Olympic team.

Terry had 48 points in 39 games this year for the University of Denver, which ended its season Sunday with a loss in the NCAA Tournament. He had 115 points in 115 games over three seasons with his hometown school.

The high-scoring forward could play Tuesday in Vancouver for the Ducks, who are on the edge of the Western Conference playoff hunt.

Terry was a fifth-round pick by Anaheim in 2015, but grew into a promising NHL prospect. He also had five assists in five games in Pyeongchang.

