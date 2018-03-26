More Videos

Biggest NFL contracts for 2018 63

Biggest NFL contracts for 2018

Pause
FSU ended Mizzou's NCAA dream, but Tigers win prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual 15

FSU ended Mizzou's NCAA dream, but Tigers win prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual

Bucs Vlog: Catch up with four Pirates players, all former Marauders 198

Bucs Vlog: Catch up with four Pirates players, all former Marauders

College baseball team moves double-parked car blocking bus's path 37

College baseball team moves double-parked car blocking bus's path

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament 112

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

Player is shoved into goal after dunk 7

Player is shoved into goal after dunk

Scary moment as player is shoved from behind on fast break dunk attempt 19

Scary moment as player is shoved from behind on fast break dunk attempt

NBA legend Kobe Bryant: Winning Oscar feels better than any basketball championship 100

NBA legend Kobe Bryant: Winning Oscar feels better than any basketball championship

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton 109

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton

Dwyane Wade sinks game-winning shot after dedicating season to high school shooting victim 136

Dwyane Wade sinks game-winning shot after dedicating season to high school shooting victim

Crowd fight at California soccer game sees fan almost thrown from upper tier

Crowd trouble marred Mexico’s 3-0 win over Iceland at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on March 23, with footage showing an altercation that nearly led to a fan being thrown from an upper tier.
@MannyAndrade13 via Storyful
Bucs Vlog: Catch up with four Pirates players, all former Marauders

Latest News

Bucs Vlog: Catch up with four Pirates players, all former Marauders

Pittsburgh Pirates players are continuing springtime preparations for the 2018 baseball season from their Grapefruit League base in Bradenton. In this edition of the Bucs Vlog, hear from starter Jameson Taillon, power-hitting first baseman Josh Bell and starters Chad Kuhl and Tyler Glasnow. All four players happen to be former members of the LECOM Park-based Bradenton Marauders, the high Single A affiliate of the Pirates.

Player is shoved into goal after dunk

Sports

Player is shoved into goal after dunk

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.

High winds buffet crowds at Winter Olympics

Sports

High winds buffet crowds at Winter Olympics

High winds have caused havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, forcing officials to close some venues and postpone certain events. Wind speeds of up to 50 mph were reported on Wednesday, February 14. This video captured by an Olympic volunteer shows people enduring intense winds as they walked towards the Gangneung Olympic Park. Cold and blustery weather has impacted on this year’s Winter Olympics, with some athletes voicing concerns about their safety, the Washington Post reported. Footage captured by a South Korean television network showed toppled concession stands and drinks machines at the Gangneung Olympic Park. Three alpine ski events were among those postponed, according to reports.