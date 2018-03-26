FILE - A Friday Dec. 1, 2017 file photo of the World Cup trophy placed on display during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Morocco has touted its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the 2026 soccer showpiece. The North African nation highlights safety for visiting fans in bidding documents published by FIFA on Monday that do however show every stadium and training ground requires building work.
FILE - A Friday Dec. 1, 2017 file photo of the World Cup trophy placed on display during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Morocco has touted its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the 2026 soccer showpiece. The North African nation highlights safety for visiting fans in bidding documents published by FIFA on Monday that do however show every stadium and training ground requires building work. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo
Sports

Morocco touts gun safety in 2026 World Cup bid against US

By GRAHAM DUNBAR and ROB HARRIS AP Sports Writers

March 26, 2018 11:04 AM

Morocco has touted its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the soccer showpiece.

The north African nation highlights safety for visiting fans in bidding documents published by FIFA on Monday that do however show every stadium and training ground requires building work.

By contrast, the North American bid book says it is the low-risk proposition for FIFA since no infrastructure will be built for the first World Cup after the jump from 32 to 48 finalists.

Morocco's decision to point to "very low gun circulation" comes amidst the growing call for stricter laws regarding firearms in the U.S. following a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

The U.S. is the dominant partner in a North American bid that includes Canada and Mexico.

