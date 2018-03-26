Morocco touts gun safety in 2026 World Cup bid against US

FILE - A Friday Dec. 1, 2017 file photo of the World Cup trophy placed on display during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Morocco has touted its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the 2026 soccer showpiece. The North African nation highlights safety for visiting fans in bidding documents published by FIFA on Monday that do however show every stadium and training ground requires building work. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo