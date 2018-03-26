Sports

Tennessee State hires Illinois St assistant Collins as coach

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 09:10 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee State has hired Illinois State assistant Brian "Penny" Collins as its men's basketball coach.

The 34-year-old Collins will be formally introduced at a Monday news conference. Collins replaces Dana Ford, who left for Missouri State after going 57-65 in four seasons.

This marks a return to Tennessee State for Collins, who worked on the Tigers' staff as a graduate assistant in 2007-08 and a director of operations in 2009-12.

Collins has head coaching experience, working from 2012-15 at Columbia State, a community college in Columbia, Tennessee. Columbia State went a combined 54-11 in his final two seasons and reached the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament each of those years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collins, a former Belmont guard and team captain, was an assistant at East Tennessee State from 2015-17.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Biggest NFL contracts for 2018

View More Video