PawSox reach out to Latino fans with new name at some games

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 09:29 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I.

The Pawtucket Red Sox says it's changing its name for select home games to connect with the Latino community.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it will go by the name Osos Polares de Pawtucket, which translates to Polar Bears of Pawtucket in English, for most Tuesday home games this season.

The team's mascots, Paws and Sox, are polar bears.

The PawSox says it's one of 33 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the league's fan engagement initiative.

The first baseball game played by the Osos Polares de Pawtucket will be April 10 in Pawtucket.

Players will have jerseys and caps that say Osos Polares de Pawtucket. Announcements will be made in Spanish.

