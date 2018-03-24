BASEBALL 2018: Beastly teams, Ohtani and make way for MVs

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge 99) watches his first-inning, solo home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana in a baseball game against the Twins in New York, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The Yankees reached Game 7 of last year's AL Championship Series behind Baby Bombers Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and young ace Luis Severino. Then they added the mightiest slugger in the major leagues, Giancarlo Stanton, and brought in a new manager they think will lead them to World Series title No. 28.