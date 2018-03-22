Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wade Miley throws against the Oakland Athletic's during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Phoenix.
Sports

Brewers say Logan, Miley to miss opening day with injuries

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 08:36 PM

PHOENIX

The Milwaukee Brewers say injured left-handers Boone Logan and Wade Miley won't be ready to pitch opening day.

Logan will start the season on the disabled list after an MRI revealed a left triceps strain, Milwaukee said Thursday.

The reliever threw only three pitches in the seventh inning of a game Wednesday before leaving with discomfort. Logan was 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances with Cleveland last season.

Miley was also injured Wednesday, exiting his start in the fifth inning after trying to field a bunt. The team says an MRI showed a slight muscle tear in his left groin that will keep him from throwing for two weeks. The 31-year-old has been competing for a spot in Milwaukee's rotation.

Miley is in camp on a minor league contract and has an opt-out clause for Thursday. If he requests his release, Milwaukee has 72 hours to either let him go or add him to the 40-man roster. He would have to be on the 40-man to be placed on the disabled list. If Milwaukee puts him on the major league roster, he would earn $2.5 million on a one-year deal with up to $3.2 million in performance bonuses.

