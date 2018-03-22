IMG Academy’s Anfernee Simons will forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2018 NBA draft, he announced Thursday.
Sports

He plays basketball in Bradenton. His next stop is the NBA

By Jason Dill

March 22, 2018 11:27 AM

BRADENTON

One of the most coveted college basketball prospects won’t be going to college.

IMG Academy guard Anfernee Simons, a post-graduate player, declared for the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday, IMG officials confirmed to the Bradenton Herald.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Simons was entering the draft with representation from agents Drew Rosenhaus and Bobby Petriella.

The 6-foot-4 Simons was a former Louisville commit and is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2018 recruits.

This week, Memphis was considered a potential landing spot with the hiring of former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway as its new head coach.

Hardaway coached Simons at a USA Basketball camp in October, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

ESPN’s recent mock draft projected Simons as a first-round pick, going No. 19 overall.

IMG’s most recent draft pick came in 2017 when the Magic took Jonathan Isaac (Florida State), another former post-graduate player, with the No. 6 overall pick.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

