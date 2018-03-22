Sports

Diamondbacks' Souza has strained right shoulder, to get MRI

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 01:32 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. will get an MRI on Thursday after straining his right shoulder during a spring training game Wednesday night.

The team announced Souza's diagnosis following a 14-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Souza left the game in the fourth inning after diving for a ball and missing in right-center field. He kicked his legs in apparent pain while waiting for a team trainer, then walked off the field holding his arm.

Souza was acquired from Tampa Bay as part of a three-team trade last month. The 28-year-old batted .239 with 30 home runs, 76 RBIs and 16 stolen bases last season with the Rays.

