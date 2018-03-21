Check out these Bradenton-area sports bars for your NCAA Tournament fix this weekend

Don’t have cable or just looking for a good spot to catch the second weekend of games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?
Well, there’s no shortage of sports bars around Manatee County to catch March Madness.
Here are some sports bars you can the Sweet 16 games that take place Thursday and Friday nights, and the Elite Eight round games Saturday and Sunday.
This is not a comprehensive list, just a sampling broken down by location:
Downtown Bradenton
There are several bars on Old Main Street. Here’s a couple, though the choices to see a game are more than this:
Lost Kangaroo Pub, 406 12th Street West (Old Main Street)
There are 10 TVs to see the games.
Bad Ass Cafe, 300 block of Old Main Street
The rebranded spot downtown has six TVs and will stay open past the 10 p.m. closing time if there is a bar crowd watching the games.
West Bradenton
Clancy’s Sports Bar & Grill, 2601 and 6218 Cortez Road W.
The popular spot for St. Patrick’s Day also has enough TVs to watch March Madness games. There are 23 high definition TVs at Clancy’s.
Fanatics Sports Bar & Grill, 4669 Cortez Road W.
There are more than a dozen TVs to watch the games, and the place doesn’t close until 2:30 a.m.
Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 6690 Cortez Road W.
Multiple flat-screen TVs accompany the Paddy Wagon, part of a chain that includes Linkster’s Tap Room off University Parkway, as a good spot for tourney watching.
East Manatee
Bogey’s Restaurant & Sports Pub, 7230 52nd Place E.
A sports-focused spot for some grub and drinks, Bogey’s has 25 TVs and two big screens that use a projector. Don’t pay attention to the closing times Thursday and Friday, because Bogey’s will stay open as long as an NCAA Tournament game is going on.
Gecko’s Grill & Pub, 7228 55th Avenue E.
There are close to 18 TVs for catching the games, and they’ll stay open past their closing time if people are still watching the games.
Palmetto
Jaxx Playbook Sports Bar & Grill, 1035 Hasko Road
There are some specials going on for sports fans at Jaxx. With 14 TVs and two big screens, there’s enough to see the games on. Budweiser and Bud Light pitchers are $10, while buckets are $15 in the aluminum 16 ounce bottles. The Jaxx Brew is a pint that is just $2, and Sunday’s Elite Eight round will see a breakfast buffet for $12 starting at noon, when you can get one screwdriver and one mimosa or Bloody Mary cocktail.
Ellenton/Parrish
Beef O’Brady’s, 8913 U.S. 301
There are 20-25 TVs in the dining room, while a party room has two projector screens. They’ll stay open until the Thursday and Friday night games end.
South Manatee
Duffy’s Sports Grill, 3005 University Parkway
There are a gazillion TVs. OK, not that many. Just 87 flat-screen LCD televisions in true high definition, so there’s plenty of spots to see the action from. Duffy’s offers two-for-one drinks all day, every day. And they will stay open until the end of a game if it runs past their scheduled closing time, provided there are customers around.
Linkster’s Tap Room, 8201 Cooper Creek Boulevard
Part of a locally owned chain that includes multiple Paddy Wagon pubs and other Linkster’s Tap Rooms, this is the original and includes 15 TVs inside with four more TVs outside. They’ll be open all day and night for the games.
Lakewood Ranch
Ed’s Tavern, 10719 Rodeo Dr.
There are 26 TVs to choose from, and the closing time of midnight on Thursday will get extended if that day’s Sweet 16 games run long.
Anna Maria Island
Slim’s Place, 9701 Gulf Dr.
With 12 TVs, Slim’s is a spot on the Island to catch some hoops Thursday through Sunday. They’re serving Yuengling and Bud Light beers for just $3.
Kokonut Hut (Gulf Drive Cafe), 900 Gulf Dr. N.
There are 12 TVs to watch the games, and a special that’s going on just for the NCAA tournament: $11 buckets of domestic beers. Fans getting to the weeknight games early to stake a seat can enjoy happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
